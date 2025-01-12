Malakai Black update

As seen during the January 8th edition of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay defeated Buddy Matthews. After the match, Ospreay put over Matthews and said that Matthews didn’t need to “follow a leader.” This was a reference to Matthews being part of Malakai Black’s House of Black faction.

New reports have come out that Black is “done” with AEW. In an update on Black, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following…

“PWInsider.com is told by several sources that Black is believed to be leaving the company and that he is expected to be a free agent sometime in the area of February/March. Black is still technically under contract but those we have spoken with believe he is done with any future appearances.”

In regards to a potential return to WWE, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated the following…

“There was also talk from WWE that he was expected there when his contract expires. That’s been the case for a while, but evidently there has been talk in WWE creative about him of late.”

