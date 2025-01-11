Odyssey Jones issues a statement addressing allegations made against him

Former WWE talent Odyssey Jones issued a statement addressing allegations made against him, emphasizing that the claims are false and that he is taking legal action to resolve the matter. He began by stating:

“I’m making this video to address the false allegations. These false claims are coming from a party that I used to priorly engage with. And I apologize for taking so long addressing these false claims, but I had to patiently wait to get an injunction set in place to protect my family, my friends, and myself.”

Jones explained that he is pursuing legal action against the accuser and, as a result, cannot provide further details at this time, saying:

“I’m currently taking legal action against said party, so I can’t speak too much more on it, but there will be more information to come.”

He concluded his statement by expressing gratitude to WWE for the opportunities he received during his time with the company and appreciation for the coaches who supported his growth:

“With that being said, I would like to thank the WWE for the amazing opportunity they’ve given me in my life. I thank you so much for bringing me on. I’d like to thank all the coaches that I’ve worked with over the years for helping me work on my craft and grow my craft and grow as a person.”

