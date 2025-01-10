Note on Netflix editing Raw, Strowman to miss Smackdown, and a possible WM 41 match

– The original runtime for the debut episode of Raw on Netflix was just over 3 hours however the show has been edited to 2 hours 35 minutes. This is largely due to the removal of commercial breaks, streamlining the show for uninterrupted viewing.

All explicit language has been scrubbed. That includes The Rock’s fiery swearing and the infamous “f**k you Solo” chants during the ring introductions for the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa match. For those wondering, the boos aimed at Hulk Hogan’s segment are still present in the edited version.

– There have been creative pitches within WWE for GUNTHER to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

(source: PWlnsider)

– Braun Strowman has announced that he will miss WWE SmackDown for the second week running tomorrow night after suffering from a “very bad flu” that saw him lose 36 pounds over the past week.

