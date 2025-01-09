Early favorites to win the women’s and men’s Royal Rumble

– According to SKY Bet (in the UK), the two favorites to win the women’s Royal Rumble next month are Charlotte & IYO SKY.

– WWE is heavily discussing having John Cena win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, according to a WrestleVotes report.

It was noted that Cena is currently the favorite to win the match and has a lot of important people pushing for him internally behind the scenes, that would love to see him to break the record and become a 17x World Champion at WrestleMania 41

This was said to be solidified after the incredibly strong reaction for Cena from fans during RAW’s debut on Netflix.

This would ultimately lead to John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, however it will all depend on The Rock’s availability for the event and the company reportedly has a second name in mind to win the Royal Rumble and a backup plan if The Final Boss is available.

