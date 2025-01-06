WWE and Netflix light up the Los Angeles skies with drone display

Ahead of tonight’s Raw debut on Netflix, WWE and Netflix lit up the Los Angeles skies last night with a drone show featuring several logos of WWE Superstars.

The show started with large WWE and Netflix logos which then morphed in the new Raw logo. The logos of Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, John Cena, Steve Austin, and the WWE championship were all on display in colorful lights.

The light display was done to the tune of the song Pure Water by Mustard & Migos.

The biggest “surprise” was the Stone Cold Steve Austin skull but several insiders have revealed that Austin is not scheduled to be part of tonight’s broadcast after talks fell through.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

