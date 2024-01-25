WWE News and Notes including a release

– Kevin Patrick has been officially released by WWE, reports PWInsider.

– International fans, WWE Network will be closed at the end of 2024 and classic content will be moved over to Netflix outside of the United States.

– WWE RAW currently does not have a home from the time the USA Network deal ends in October until the Netflix deal begins in January. USA Network has confirmed with Brandon Thurston that they will not be airing WWE RAW after September 30th. WWE is expected to make an announcement about RAW’s temporary home soon.

– WWE hall of famer Steve Austin was asked in an interview with SI about the potential of another match with The Rock, He said he thinks it would be in slow motion if it happened now and “If you want to recreate it, that’s why WWE 2K24 is so great.”

Regarding the Sports Illustrated/ WrestleMania 40 report, and after speaking to a few of my own contacts, I believe the following- those 3 matches could absolutely happen in Philadelphia. However, the “set in stone” nature of the article is a little naive I’ve been told. Source… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 25, 2024

