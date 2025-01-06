More names expected for Raw on Netflix debut, storyline development, and a Stratton note

– When it comes to the cash-in, PWInsider have revealed that this date was forecast well in advance. The January 3 episode of SmackDown, kicking off 2025 for the blue brand, was planned for several weeks but remained a ‘closely guarded secret’ between a select few in WWE, with not many knowing that Tiffany Stratton’s victory was coming. The idea behind this specific show was due to WWE wanting to have a big moment take place on the USA Network and the expansion to three hours.

– The Netflix premiere of WWE RAW takes place on January 6th 2025 from the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed on Sunday that he will be at RAW.

According to Mike Johnson, Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels are scheduled to be at RAW. While a smoking skull design was seen during a drone show in Los Angeles to promote RAW, Johnson noted that Steve Austin is currently not slated to be at the event.

Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com wrote the following via Twitter/X in regards to plans for WWE legends…

“The Rock’s involvement on the show is that he will be cutting a promo. Hulk Hogan is scheduled to appear, he will be cutting a promo as well. John Cena will also be appearing and cutting a promo to hype his farewell tour. Steve Austin was originally discussed to appear, but that has been scrapped. WWE is really focused on making this a PLE-quality show to kick off the partnership.”

