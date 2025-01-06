Goldberg reportedly booked for Raw, Takeshita signs NJPW deal, titles match for Battle in the Valley

– Goldberg will be on the 4th Netflix Raw, which comes from Atlanta on Jan. 27, reports F4wonline. Goldberg has agreed to do a retirement match this year, with GUNTHER the probable opponent.

– Just made official for NJPW: Battle in the Valley during New Year Dash..

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship:

El Desperado vs Taiji Ishimori

NEVER Openweight Championship:

Konosuke Takeshita vs KUSHIDA

Next! SATURDAY the new year kicks off for NJPW in the US with Battle in the Valley! A huge card to begin 2025 in San Jose! Tickets: https://t.co/y4PeEAzsfr#njpw #njbitv pic.twitter.com/dw2tTAOk34 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 6, 2025

– NJPW Owner Takaaki Kidani has revealed that AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita has signed a one-year deal with NJPW, but will “come and go” in the company.

(source: Tokyo Sports)

