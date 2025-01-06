Goldberg reportedly booked for Raw, Takeshita signs NJPW deal, titles match for Battle in the Valley

Jan 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Goldberg will be on the 4th Netflix Raw, which comes from Atlanta on Jan. 27, reports F4wonline. Goldberg has agreed to do a retirement match this year, with GUNTHER the probable opponent.

– Just made official for NJPW: Battle in the Valley during New Year Dash..

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship:
El Desperado vs Taiji Ishimori

NEVER Openweight Championship:
Konosuke Takeshita vs KUSHIDA

– NJPW Owner Takaaki Kidani has revealed that AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita has signed a one-year deal with NJPW, but will “come and go” in the company.

(source: Tokyo Sports)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Adriana Rizzo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal