JoJo Offerman does ring announcing for dark match before Collision

JoJo Offerman, the widow of former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, did ring announcing for a dark match before the start of AEW Collision last night which was held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Offerman did not do announcing during Collision and did not appear on the broadcast. It’s unclear at this point if that was a one-time thing or a preview of things to come.

She is a former Raw ring announcer herself, having done the job for two years between 2016 and 2018. Offerman was also part of the first season of Total Divas on E!

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

