Bronson Reed reveals that he completely fractured his talus bone

Bronson Reed revealed that he completely fractured his talus bone, requiring surgical repair with screws and the removal of fragments. Bone marrow from his hip was also used to aid healing in his foot.

I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half, I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot. Now this means I… — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 6, 2025

I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half, I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot.

Now this means I won’t be at Raw netflix Premiere, don’t expect a rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no mania.

Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I’ve had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that.

It’s not merely a fracture!

