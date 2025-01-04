Paul Heyman to present Ula Fala to Tribal Combat match winner on Monday

Paul Heyman will have an important role this Monday at the Tribal Combat match and will present the winner, and the ultimate Tribal Chief, with the Ula Fala necklace.

The demand was made yesterday by Solo Sikoa last night on Smackdown, who said Heyman must present the Ula Fala necklace to the winner and whoever loses the match must acknowledge the winner as their Tribal Chief.

Heyman, on behalf of Roman Reigns, accepted the stipulation and then Solo said that once he defeats Reigns, Heyman will be his Wiseman forever.

Sikoa took ownership of the necklace after Reigns lost the WWE title at WrestleMania 40 and disappeared from television until he made his eventual return at SummerSlam.

Sikoa vs Reigns in the Tribal Combat match will be one of the headline matches which will be part of the Raw on Netflix debut.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

