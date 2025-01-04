Matt Hardy teases a WWE return, Bray Wyatt had an idea for a group

Jan 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Bray Wyatt had an idea inspired by DC’s Court Of Owls:

He wanted to have members of his group everywhere and even wanted Wade Barrett to be an inside commentator that was secretly connected to the Wyatts.

Matt Hardy says The Hardy Boyz will return to WWE in 2025.

“The Hardyz are going to have a match in WWE in 2025. I don’t know when it will happen, but I feel pretty good about it. What do you think about that?!”

(Source: Hardy via Extreme Life)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Rhodes

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal