Matt Hardy teases a WWE return, Bray Wyatt had an idea for a group

– Bray Wyatt had an idea inspired by DC’s Court Of Owls:

He wanted to have members of his group everywhere and even wanted Wade Barrett to be an inside commentator that was secretly connected to the Wyatts.

– Matt Hardy says The Hardy Boyz will return to WWE in 2025.

“The Hardyz are going to have a match in WWE in 2025. I don’t know when it will happen, but I feel pretty good about it. What do you think about that?!”

(Source: Hardy via Extreme Life)

We're making #BOLD predictions for 2025! Join @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JonAlba as they kick off Year 4 of the #ExtremeLife by making their bold picks for #WWE, #AEW, and #TNA ahead of the new year! Let us know yours! ⬇️ : https://t.co/Yrdz7aeyxJ : https://t.co/dUMNuxKEYD pic.twitter.com/AnQUimnjVc — The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (@matthardypod) January 3, 2025

