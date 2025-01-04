Kairi Sane suffers an arm injury, Fight for the Fallen Viewership, MJF booked for Dynamite

Kairi Sane has confirmed she has suffered an arm injury after being removed from the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

– AEW Dynamite drew 588,000 viewers for Fight for the Fallen on TBS.

– All Elite Wrestling has announced that former World Champion MJF will appear on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here is the updated lineup:

* Casino Gauntlet for World Title Shot:
* Kenny Omega returns
* MJF to appear live

