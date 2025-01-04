Kairi Sane suffers an arm injury, Fight for the Fallen Viewership, MJF booked for Dynamite

– Kairi Sane has confirmed she has suffered an arm injury after being removed from the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

– AEW Dynamite drew 588,000 viewers for Fight for the Fallen on TBS.

– All Elite Wrestling has announced that former World Champion MJF will appear on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here is the updated lineup:

* Casino Gauntlet for World Title Shot:

* Kenny Omega returns

* MJF to appear live

