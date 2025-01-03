Speculation on The Rock’s involvement at Wrestlemania 41, Copeland on his rivalry with Cena

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that WWE Executives at the top believe The Rock might wrestle at WrestleMania 41. Meltzer noted that there was initial talk of him competing for the Raw title, with a potential match against Cody Rhodes involving the People’s Belt and another championship. Plans are not set in stone, as The Rock usually has the freedom to choose what he wants to do. Some top WWE officials are expecting him to wrestle, but it’s still uncertain. Meltzer notes that the upcoming Netflix show on January 6 could provide some clues about his plans for WrestleMania. Additionally, there’s speculation that The Rock might have another match, possibly involving the title match he initially wanted after WrestleMania.

– Cope (Adam Copeland) comments on the retirement of John Cena, one of his greatest rivals of all time.

“John’s thought this through. He’s considered every scenario and every possible direction. He’s an intelligent man, so I’m sure he’s already come to terms with his retirement. I think he’s been processing this for a long time. The challenge will be for WWE fans to come to terms with it, which is usually the case.”

(source: Screen Rant)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

