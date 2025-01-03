Asuka is sick of social media, Omos booked again by Pro Wrestling NOAH

Jan 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Asuka says she’s sick of toxic fans on social media and wants to get away from everything

– New GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Omos has been announced for more matches in Pro Wrestling NOAH, including facing the legendary MMA standout and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuyuki Fujita in tag team action!

Post Category: Featured News, News

