Asuka is sick of social media, Omos booked again by Pro Wrestling NOAH

– Asuka says she’s sick of toxic fans on social media and wants to get away from everything

I don’t mind shutting down all the social media accounts I have — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 3, 2025

– New GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Omos has been announced for more matches in Pro Wrestling NOAH, including facing the legendary MMA standout and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuyuki Fujita in tag team action!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

