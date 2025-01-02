Santino Marella pitches an idea for the Royal Rumble, possible SNME match

– WWE is currently discussing a rematch between Chelsea Green and Michin at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 in Houston, TX, reports Wrestlevotes. It was noted that the plan would be to have a stipulation match for the Women’s US Championship to settle things once and for all between Chelsea Green and Michin.

– While speaking on the No Name Wrestling podcast, Santino Marella was asked about potentially making an appearance during the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this year. Marella admitted that he hasn’t gotten the call yet from WWE, but he pitched the idea of making his return at this year’s Royal Rumble alongside his daughter, Arianna Grace. Marella proposed the idea of having both father and daughter appear in the same Rumble match, which would mark a unique moment in WWE history. Although his daughter has returned to the ring after shoulder surgery, she has yet to officially re-debut, and Santino really wants to show up and share the experience with her.

