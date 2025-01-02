RVD shared his perspective on AEW, addressing fan negativity

Rob Van Dam shared his perspective on AEW, addressing fan negativity, his personal experience with the promotion, and the creative direction of its wrestlers.

He acknowledged the criticism AEW faces from fans online, noting the negative posts about the promotion. He found some of the commentary, particularly regarding botches, entertaining. Van Dam highlighted the common refrain, “only the best wrestlers botch,” and admitted he hadn’t been with AEW since April, suggesting things might have changed since then.

Discussing his experience, Van Dam praised Tony Khan, describing him as a genuinely nice and appreciative individual. He explained that Khan comes across as a friend who is happy to be part of the business. Khan’s attitude stood out, as he would take his time to express his gratitude and admiration for the wrestlers. Van Dam shared how Khan would say things like, “Rob, that was awesome. You were awesome. The match was great. The people loved you. Thank you so much for coming in.” He appreciated how detailed and heartfelt Khan’s feedback was, calling it a cool and affirming experience.

Van Dam also commented on AEW’s creative structure, observing that the wrestlers there seem to have significant control and a desire to take the product in a unique direction. He noted that AEW would likely be judged on whether its approach is considered inferior compared to mainstream wrestling styles. Reflecting on his own career, he acknowledged being a niche performer due to his association with ECW and hardcore wrestling. Van Dam explained that while fans love specialty talents, they often cater to a devoted but specific audience, unlike mainstream stars like John Cena, who enjoy universal appeal. He emphasized that being a specialty performer means embracing a niche, no matter how large it grows.

