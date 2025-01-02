Remembering “Mean” Gene Okerlund

– The Cauliflower Alley Club posted:

The Cauliflower Alley Club fondly remembers the legendary Mean Gene Okerlund, who passed away six years ago today. Gene’s infectious enthusiasm and humor made him a beloved fixture in the industry for decades. Thanks for the memories Mean Gene.

It’s been 6 years since we had to say goodbye to Mean Gene Okerlund, a true legend. I always enjoyed being interviewed by Mean Gene, he was the best! He had an amazing personality and a great sense of humor. I was blessed to see him shortly before he passed. RIP pic.twitter.com/vV68r5eUJR — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) January 2, 2025

The voice of the WWF/WWE "Mean" Gene Okerlund passed away on this date in 2019 at the age of 76. He was one of the voices of my childhood in the '80s. #80s #RIPMeanGene pic.twitter.com/t4DaYa0Hc8 — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) January 2, 2025

RIP Mean Gene. The Greatest that ever did it. Thanks for the memories. #RIPMeanGene pic.twitter.com/PtI92xAdhq — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) January 2, 2019

Remembering Mean Gene, who passed away 6 years ago today pic.twitter.com/EGU0G0pF5k — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) January 2, 2025

Mean Gene Okerlund passed away Jan 2, 2019 at age 76. The Golden Era of WWF wouldn't have been the same without the personality & voice provided by Mean Gene. Along with Hulk & Heenan, Gene was a key ingredient who made the jump from AWA to WWF RIP Mean Gene pic.twitter.com/zsv3tDF32S — 80s Wrestling Fan (@80_wrestling) January 2, 2025

