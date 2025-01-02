Match nixed for Raw on Netflix debut, plus Randy Orton and Ric Flair updates
– WWE shifted the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament (Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyrie) off of the RAW on Netflix debut in-order for the match to not get “lost in the shuffle.”
(Source: WrestleVotes Backstage Pass)
– Randy Orton is “on the verge” of returning to WWE programming, per a multiple source within creative.
Orton’s return is expected at, or around the Royal Rumble.
(Source: WrestleVotes)
– Ric Flair was reportedly originally scheduled to return to AEW for a “cameo” on Saturday’s Collision in Charlotte, NC, but is now longer expected to appear at the show.
(Source: PWInsider)