Match nixed for Raw on Netflix debut, plus Randy Orton and Ric Flair updates

– WWE shifted the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament (Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyrie) off of the RAW on Netflix debut in-order for the match to not get “lost in the shuffle.”

(Source: WrestleVotes Backstage Pass)

– Randy Orton is “on the verge” of returning to WWE programming, per a multiple source within creative.

Orton’s return is expected at, or around the Royal Rumble.

(Source: WrestleVotes)

– Ric Flair was reportedly originally scheduled to return to AEW for a “cameo” on Saturday’s Collision in Charlotte, NC, but is now longer expected to appear at the show.

(Source: PWInsider)

