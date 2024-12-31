Sting pictured with the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution, Iyo Sky on not winning the IC championship

– Iyo Sky comments on failing to become the first ever Women’s IC Champion on RAW

Unfortunately I missed my chance to become the new champion.

But I did my best in all my matches in 2024.

I want to say, thank you all!!#WWERaw #IYOSKY #DamageCTRL pic.twitter.com/V0MMVAC6it — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) December 31, 2024

– Sting with the Young Bucks backstage after his retirement match at AEW Revolution

