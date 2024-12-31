Sting pictured with the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution, Iyo Sky on not winning the IC championship
– Iyo Sky comments on failing to become the first ever Women’s IC Champion on RAW
Unfortunately I missed my chance to become the new champion.
But I did my best in all my matches in 2024.
I want to say, thank you all!!#WWERaw #IYOSKY #DamageCTRL pic.twitter.com/V0MMVAC6it
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) December 31, 2024
– Sting with the Young Bucks backstage after his retirement match at AEW Revolution
The Icon Sting & The Young Bucks:
A Final & Incredible Showtime!!!
(From Matthew Jackson's Instagram!)#AEW #AEWDynamite #Elite #YoungBucks #Sting #darbyallin pic.twitter.com/agsrsVYWk7
— Matthew Jackson: Out of Context (Fan Account) (@MattJacksonOOC) December 31, 2024