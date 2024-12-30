Max Caster reveals what was edited out from his rap promo
As seen during the December 27th edition of AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho picked up a victory over Anthony Bowens. Prior to the match, Bowens’ tag team partner Max Caster cut a rap promo but part of it was edited out from the broadcast.
In a social media post, Caster revealed the full promo…
“Since they cut my rap again, here’s what I said. Whoever decided to chop it up is a huge p***y and has no respect for what I do and no respect for hip-hop.
I don’t mess with the Learning Tree
Chris Jericho is so high guys, I think he’s burning trees
He’s getting smoked like a Bidi
Bowens light you up like his name is Luigi
You Better worry bout your welfare
Like you work for United Healthcare
Gimme a hell yeah – wrecking you guys
Anthony Bowens and the Best Wrestler Alive”
@ BestWrestlerAlive pic.twitter.com/KP66uQWLw7
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) December 28, 2024