Cody Rhodes expected to split time between Raw and Smackdown, Defy results featuring Ricky Starks

– With WWE now having a transfer window between brands, Fans have been speculating the brand status of Cody Rhodes as its pretty well known that Netflix want all the top stars on Raw. Addressing the rumors, Sean Ross Sapp stated, “I would imagine probably both, and a big part of that is Netflix requested that. Netflix wants him a part of these upcoming shows.” Rhodes’ role on both brands appears to be part of WWE’s plan to deliver maximum star power for their streaming era.

– Via Matt Farmer:

Results for DEFY BLUEPRINT on Sunday, December 29th including a shocking surprise appearance by RICKY STARKS!

SEATTLE WA, Washington Hall December 29, 2024

DEFY World Champion KENTA (c) defeated Pacific Northwest Champion SCHAFF (c) after the match RICKY STARKS made a surprise appearance to challenge Kenta…SINNER & SAINT (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) defeated DEFY World Tag Champions LOS DESPERADOS (Gringo Loco & AREZ) to become NEW Champions…JOEY JANELA defeated CODY CHHUN after the match EMMY Award Winning actor PAUL WALTER HAUSER challenged Janela…THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth & Turbo) defeated MIDNIGHT HEAT (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl)…VIVA VAN defeated NICOLE MATTHEWS, AMIRA, SANDRA MOONE, and MEGAN BAYNE in a 5 Way War…MARCUS MATHERS defeated EVAN RIVERS…THE BOLLYWOOD BOYZ defeated SUPER CRAZY & SONICO

Next events:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7th | SEATTLE WA | Washington Hall

THURSDAY, APRIL 17th | LAS VEGAS NV | Pearl Theater at Palms

Tickets: https://www.DefyWrestling.com

⚠️ ON SALE ALERT ⚠️ DEFY : HUNDREDTH Come celebrate our 8th anniversary on February 7th at Washington Hall ! Kenta defends the DEFY World Championship against Ricky Starks ! Patreon pre sale today at 1pm

General on sale tomorrow at 10am Tickets at https://t.co/4tq53n0w9B pic.twitter.com/tIGwXvbCli — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) December 30, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

