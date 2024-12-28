Notes on Drew McIntyre and Omos

– Pro Wrestling Noah Official English X account has changed its name to Pro Wrestling Omos

Drew McIntyre reacts to being snubbed by WWE in their new promo for RAW on Netflix:

“Maybe I don’t look enough like a Superstar. Maybe my 2024 just wasn’t successful enough. It’s all good. You don’t have to hand me anything. What I want, I’ll take. I’ll see them on social media, they’re crying about it, and then they’re whining on the mic. I guess we’ll have to step up in 2025, and that’s exactly what we’ll do. So, until then, happy new year, everybody.”

