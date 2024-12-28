Notes on a possible Wrestlemania match, Mark Henry, and Taryn Terrell

Dec 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– PWInsider reports there has been discussion of doing Cody Rhodes vs. Cena for the WWE Championship at John Cena’s final WrestleMania. According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, this is because The Rock has to do reshoots for the live action Moana film. WWE is currently discussing Cena/Cody and Punk/Reigns as their two WrestleMania headliners.

– WWE is issuing New Year’s cards to all their legends

– Happy 39th Birthday to Taryn Terrell

Taryn Terrell

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Skye Blue

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal