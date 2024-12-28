Notes on a possible Wrestlemania match, Mark Henry, and Taryn Terrell

– PWInsider reports there has been discussion of doing Cody Rhodes vs. Cena for the WWE Championship at John Cena’s final WrestleMania. According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, this is because The Rock has to do reshoots for the live action Moana film. WWE is currently discussing Cena/Cody and Punk/Reigns as their two WrestleMania headliners.

– WWE is issuing New Year’s cards to all their legends

It’s good to be respected! Thank You WWE . pic.twitter.com/1XK1jta7JJ — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) December 27, 2024

– Happy 39th Birthday to Taryn Terrell

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

