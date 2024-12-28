Natalya, Hollywood, and Tony Khan notes

– Natalya Neidhart praised Brodie Lee Jr., calling him the youngest member of the Dungeon family and highlighting his exceptional talent for wrestling. She expressed pride in his achievements and hoped he enjoyed the night.

– Tony Khan on the Worlds End media call said an AEW Women’s Continental Classic could be a very exciting Women’s tournament in the future. Tony said he’s actually very interested in doing it once they get everyone healthy

– Hollywood announced:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hooray for Hollywood!:

The True Story of the Original Glow Girl – A Memoir pic.twitter.com/7KgZDdM3nc — Hollywood ®™ (@GLOWHOLLYWOOD) December 27, 2024

