Karl Anderson and Deonna Purrazzo notes

– During a recent episode of Talk’n Shop, WWE star Karl Anderson confirmed that he’ll be sidelined for a significant period of time after undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum. He said: “I’m at home now, obviously with my injured shoulder. I am out indefinitely for at least six or seven more months with a torn rotator cuff and a torn labrum. The labrum… I think before you wondered if that was an old injury, and I have to say, it was not. It’s coming back. I’m able to a little movement.”

– Deonna Purrazzo will be making a rare independent wrestling appearance this upcoming January.

Purrazzo has been announced to compete at Pro Wrestling Junkie’s debut event “Damaged Goods” on Sunday January 26, 2025.

