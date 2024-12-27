Zelina Vega out of action indefinitely, update on Jordynne Grace’s contract, Cody note, more

– Fightful Select has confirmed that Jordynne Grace’s last contracted dates for TNA are the weekend of TNA Genesis, January 19, 2025. She’s scheduled to take on Tessa Blanchard at the show.

– WWE has announced Zelina Vega is injured and out of action indefinitely. Vega was replaced by B-Fab today in a match against Natalya in the Women’s Speed #1 Contender Championship Tournament on X. The unfortunate news also comes on Zega’s birthday as well which happens to be today.

– The Ringer named Cody Rhodes finishing the story at WrestleMania XL and Chelsea Green becoming the inaugural Women’s United States Champion amongst their 55 sports moments that defined 2024.

– Regarding reports of a new title being added called the Tribal Chief title, it was said that this is not happening.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

