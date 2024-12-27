WWE’s return to MSG announced, WWE faction expected to be switching brands

– WWE has announced they will return to MSG for the first time in 3 years for RAW on March 10. Tickets will officially go on sale on January 8 at 10am as WWE heads through the historic garden on the Road To WrestleMania 41.

JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time in three years, WWE returns to The Garden with Monday Night RAW on Mar 10! Access venue presale tickets starting Wed, Jan 8 at 10am with code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Jan 10 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/eKYVZvJkY2 — MSG (@TheGarden) December 27, 2024

– Chad Gable made a surprise appearance on the December 6th 2024 edition of Smackdown. Since then, WWE has been teasing a “Superstar Shakeup” for RAW, Smackdown, and NXT brands in January of 2025.

During WrestleVotes Radio via Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the following was said about American Made potentially moving to Smackdown…

“Our last little nugget here is we are told to expect American Made to shift over to SmackDown during the New Year, with many in the company having high hopes for all members. There is a feeling within creative that placing younger talents on SmackDown specifically, like the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, will do wonders, considering the move to three hours. Of course, Chad Gable is well positioned, positioned in his mid-level, high-end type of worker role, so we’ll see where that goes.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)

