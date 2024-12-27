Michin makes a bold prediction for 2025, update on the Penta/Fenix AEW situation

– The Penta and Rey Fenix situation happened because they both felt they had stagnated in AEW and knew WWE was interested.

Tony Khan thought he could keep them by offering more money, which apparently he did, but they’d already made the call to go. When Tony Khan and others wanted to talk about renewing their deal they told the people in AEW to talk to their agent rather than them.

At this point AEW knew they were gone and Khan made the decision not to use them on television.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Michin says nothing will stop her from becoming the WWE US Women’s Champion in 2025

“2025, I am gonna win the US championship. I don’t care what anybody says, that’s going to be my goal for 2025. For WWE to have that trust and put me in those situations, it actually means a lot to me.”

(source: Michin via The Wrestling Classic)

