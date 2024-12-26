Semi final matches in Continental Classic tournament set

The Continental Classic semi final matches which will take place at Worlds End were revealed last night after the conclusion of the tournament.

In the blue league, Kyle Fletcher topped the group with 12 points while Continental champion Kazuchika Okada was behind with 10 points. Ricochet topped the gold league with 10 points and Will Ospreay followed with nine.

The semi finals will now see Fletcher taking on Ospreay and Ricochet taking on Okada, with the winners of the two matches then meeting later in the night for the Continental title.

This year’s Continental Classic tournament saw 12 AEW stars compete against each other in a round-robin tournament. Apart from the top two in each league, the blue league finished with Mark Briscoe with nine points, Daniel Garcia with seven, Shelton Benjamin with six, and The Beast Mortos with no points. The gold league also had Claudio Castagnoli with nine points, Darby Allin with seven, Brody King with six, and Komander with three.

EXCLUSIVE: @kylefletcherpro is on his way to #AEWWorldsEnd as the #AEWContinentalClassic Blue League winner and now sees himself going head-to-head against Will Ospreay! pic.twitter.com/BQjX62xmqa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: TNT Champion @GarciaWrestling speaks on his loss to Kyle Fletcher in the #AEWContinentalClassic and what the future holds in 2025. pic.twitter.com/uJOG21mNLz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2024

