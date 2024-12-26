Punk offers advice to the Chicago Bears (video), today’s birthdays, NXT at the Hammerstein Ballroom

– CM Punk tells the Chicago Bears ownership group to sell the team….

“Nothing’s gonna change until the McCaskeys sell the team.” CM Punk sounds off on #Bears ownership on the Netflix pregame show. pic.twitter.com/iD6pNZuz9h — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 25, 2024

– PWInsider reports WWE is discussing holding an NXT event at the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom in 2025. Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC is best known for hosting iconic episodes of ECW throughout the years as well as One Night Stand after being taken over by WWE. The company is looking to continue embracing the legacy of ECW going forward after a very successful showing at the old ECW arena in Philadelphia back on November 6th.

– Happy 37th Birthday to Mina Shirakawa

It's Thursday, December 26h in Japan – Mina Shirakawa's birthday! Join us in wishing @MinaShirakawa a very, very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/PWy26uXc6a — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 26, 2024

– Happy 26th Birthday to Adriana Rizzo

