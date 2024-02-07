Adriana Rizzo
Real Name: Anna Jade Keefer
Height:
Weight:
Date of Birth: December 26, 1998
Hometown: St Michael Albertville, MN
Pro Debut: October 28, 2022
Trained By: WWE Performance Center
Finishing Move:
– Keefer was a 5-time All-American in track and field during her time at UNC, following in the footsteps of her mother, herself an All-American at South Dakota State
– Keefer was announced as a member of the WWE Performance Center Fall 2022 class
– Keefer debuted at an NXT Live Event on October 28, 2022, competing in a battle royal, but would suffer an achilles injury in training shortly thereafter
– After a year out of action, Keefer returned to action at an NXT live event in October 2023
– In November 2023, Keefer debuted on-screen as an associate of Tony D’Angelo’s ‘The Family’ stable. She would later be named ‘Adriana Rizzo’
– In January 2024, Rizzo wrestled her first televised match, competing in a battle royal on NXT TV
– At Vengeance Day 2024, The Family (Rizzo, Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo) defeated Out The Mud (Lucien Price, Bronco Nima & Jaida Parker)