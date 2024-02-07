Adriana Rizzo

Real Name: Anna Jade Keefer

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: December 26, 1998

Hometown: St Michael Albertville, MN

Pro Debut: October 28, 2022

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

– Keefer was a 5-time All-American in track and field during her time at UNC, following in the footsteps of her mother, herself an All-American at South Dakota State

– Keefer was announced as a member of the WWE Performance Center Fall 2022 class

– Keefer debuted at an NXT Live Event on October 28, 2022, competing in a battle royal, but would suffer an achilles injury in training shortly thereafter

– After a year out of action, Keefer returned to action at an NXT live event in October 2023

– In November 2023, Keefer debuted on-screen as an associate of Tony D’Angelo’s ‘The Family’ stable. She would later be named ‘Adriana Rizzo’

– In January 2024, Rizzo wrestled her first televised match, competing in a battle royal on NXT TV

– At Vengeance Day 2024, The Family (Rizzo, Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo) defeated Out The Mud (Lucien Price, Bronco Nima & Jaida Parker)

