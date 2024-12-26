Omos to appear at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 pay-per-view

Pro Wrestling NOAH today announced that WWE Superstar Omos will be at their upcoming January 1 The New Year 2025 event which will take place at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

With 10 matches already announced for the show, it’s unclear if Omos will be part of another match or just making an appearance.

Omos last wrestled on the April 5 episode of Smackdown on the eve of WrestleMania during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He remains under WWE contract but has not been used since then, although he does do media appearances for the company from time to time.

Fellow WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will also be at the January 1 event and will take on Ulka Sasaki in a singles match. The WWE United States title will not be on the line.

NOAH The New Year 2025 will air as a pay-per-view on the Abema streaming service. Abema also airs all WWE programming in Japan.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

