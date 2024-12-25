Toni Storm and Omos updates

Dec 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Omos is still under contract with WWE.

There is no word as to why he’s not on TV, but he does occasionally do media for the company.

(Source: Fightful Select)

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will make her ROH debut at Boxing Day brawl..

