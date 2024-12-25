Toni Storm and Omos updates

– Omos is still under contract with WWE.

There is no word as to why he’s not on TV, but he does occasionally do media for the company.

(Source: Fightful Select)

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will make her ROH debut at Boxing Day brawl..

IT'S TONI TIME as the former #AEW Women's World Champion (whether she wants to admit it or not) #ToniStorm makes her Ring of Honor debut THIS THURSDAY on #ROH TV! Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/3ECF3gaEpC — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 24, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

