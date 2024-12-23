Video: Chelsea Green reacts to footage of her and Piper Niven hugging

Women’s US Champion Chelsea Green reacts to footage of her and Piper Niven hugging after the cameras stopped rolling at Saturday Night’s Main Event:

“Get you a friend, tag partner, copilot, hype woman that cries for you when you win the title because you’re a cold biotch who can’t shed a tear to save her life…

