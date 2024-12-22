Video: Komander breaks down and thanks Khan after winning the ROH TV title

A very emotional Komander breaks down, and thanks Tony Khan after winning the ROH World Television Championship at ROH Final Battle

Komander is seen breaking down and crying in a Exclusive Video, he holds onto Khan thanking him and Tony thanking Komander as well, you can hear someone say that he deserved this and everyone backstage clap and celebrated with the new World Television Champion.

Komander after winning the ROH World Television title met Tony Khan, cried and shared a very emotional moment backstage. Things you absolutely love to see. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sMdEO1AlYU — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) December 22, 2024

