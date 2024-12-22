Video: Komander breaks down and thanks Khan after winning the ROH TV title

Dec 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

A very emotional Komander breaks down, and thanks Tony Khan after winning the ROH World Television Championship at ROH Final Battle
Komander is seen breaking down and crying in a Exclusive Video, he holds onto Khan thanking him and Tony thanking Komander as well, you can hear someone say that he deserved this and everyone backstage clap and celebrated with the new World Television Champion.

