Reed says it was stellar year for him, Omega on what he’ll come back to AEW for (video)

Dec 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Bronson Reed reflects on the year…

Kenny Omega on what he’ll come back to AEW for:

“I have a responsibility to mix it up with these guys that call themselves the best. It’s my job to be the Gatekeeper. You wanna call yourself the best? F–kin prove it bitch!”

