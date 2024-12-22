Reed says it was stellar year for him, Omega on what he’ll come back to AEW for (video)

– Bronson Reed reflects on the year…

Stellar year for me in WWE.

I broke hearts, rings, bones, cars, walls, and humans.

I promise you. This is nothing compared to what I bring when I am back from my injury.

It's going to be a while, but don't forget who the f*ck I am.

The great wave of death known as the TSUNAMI… pic.twitter.com/XOSmOmFXxK — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) December 22, 2024

– Kenny Omega on what he’ll come back to AEW for:

“I have a responsibility to mix it up with these guys that call themselves the best. It’s my job to be the Gatekeeper. You wanna call yourself the best? F–kin prove it bitch!”

Kenny Omega on what he'll come back to AEW for: "I have a responsibility to mix it up with these guys that call themselves the best. It’s my job to be the Gatekeeper. You wanna call yourself the best? Fuckin prove it bitch!" pic.twitter.com/CYZY87a3tm — AIR (@AIRGold_) December 20, 2024

