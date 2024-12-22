Ash By Elegance joins OnlyFans

Ash By Elegance, the TNA star formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, has joined the OnlyFans platform.

She made the announcement via a video on her social media.

“It’s the time you’ve all been waiting for. I’m officially moving over to OnlyFans which is the gift that keeps on giving,” she said while sporting a Santa hat.

The recently-married star is selling subscriptions for $5.99 a month and already has 20 posts up.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

