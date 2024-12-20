JR on Vince McMahon’s issue with Christian Cage

“I thought it was kind of absurd because Christian deserved more time.” Jim Ross said on ‘Grilling JR’ about Vince McMahon’s thoughts on Christian Cage.

“He could help us, he could work with guys that were less talented and make them look good.” Ross said.

“I think Vince’s issue with Christian was his physique, he’s not a big guy, you know? He was always in great shape. but he’s not a big guy, and Vince had these hard-ons for big guys, big teams back in the day.”

Ross also spoke on the rumor that Vince wanted to put a blue dot over Christian’s face on WWE TV, because he thought he was ugly and really didn’t like his look.

“Yeah, it’s real, it’s stupid. How does that even work? How do you record that? He’s going to be moving. Can you move the blue dot to keep it over his face? I don’t think so. It was just something Vince had thought of.”

