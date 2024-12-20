Al Snow, Bronson Reed, and Thom Latimer notes

– While speaking during an interview with Jofo in the Ring, former European Champion Al Snow addressed the possibility of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Snow revealed that while he is open to the idea, he doesn’t believe it will happen.

– Bronson Reed responds to WWE’s Netflix press event. Telling talent to cool it with the leather…

But relax, you try hard losers. — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) December 19, 2024

– Thom Latimer to defend the NWA title in Texas…

Jan. 11 in Forney, TX Thom Latimer will be in action and a legendary lineage of NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship defenses in Texas will continue! Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history! ️ https://t.co/qKWYLsvOwC pic.twitter.com/Fu1y0wwbJ6 — NWA (@nwa) December 20, 2024

