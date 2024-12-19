TNA’s Ash by Elegance gets married in Miami

TNA star Ash by Elegance, real name Ashley Sebera, announced on social media that she got married on December 12 to Ulysses Diaz in Miami, Florida.

“Tale as Old as Time. What a magical moment.. We truly are Beauty and the Beast! Our fairy tale is so pure & real…& our love was felt on 12/12/24,” she wrote.

The artist formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE got engaged to the Cuban boxer in July 2021. This is her first marriage.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

