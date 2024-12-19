Dominik: “I had the great dishonor of welcoming Punk back after ten long years”

Dominik Mysterio shared his thoughts on facing CM Punk, describing the experience as underwhelming and mocking Punk’s return after a decade away. “I had the great dishonor of welcoming Punk back after ten long years. It was everything I expected it to be, just an old man trying to do his thing. Thinks he’s still got it.” Dominik criticized Punk’s appearance and preparation for the match, adding, “He went out there in some plain black underwear. Didn’t even have his gear. It was definitely a sight to see.”

Despite his criticism, Dominik expressed some gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “Overall, I’m glad the company was able to trust me to get in there with CM Punk and give him his first couple of punches back as a nice welcome-home gift.” Reflecting on their in-ring chemistry, Dominik noted, “That energy we had in there was definitely something special.”

Dominik also brought up a personal memory of Punk from years ago, saying, “I feel like he owes me something, too. I’m sure he remembers, he sang Happy Birthday to my sister. I was probably 12 years old and he sang Happy Birthday to her.” He further recalled Punk’s intimidating antics during his Straight Edge Society days: “He cornered my whole family when he had his shitty long black hair. What was his group? The society? [Straight Edge Society]. I didn’t remember it because it doesn’t matter.”

Now, Dominik is eager for another match, feeling more confident and prepared. “Now that I’m my own man and he doesn’t have to corner me into a corner, I would love to get my hands on him again. Now that I’m prepared and ready.” He downplayed Punk’s skills, saying, “I’ve seen kind of what he can do. It’s nothing special. He does the same things. I’m pretty sure I can read his playbook.” Dominik ended with a sharp jab at Punk, adding, “Actually, here’s a good one, I know his moveset,” a term CM Punk notably dislikes.

Source: No-Contest Wrestling w/ O’Shea Jackson Jr. & TJ Jefferson

