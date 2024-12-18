Morgan vs. Ripley announced for Raw, Nash says WWE superstar deserves main event shot

– While speaking on his Kliq This Podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that he believes Final Testament leader Karrion Kross deserve a shot in the main event scene. He said “I follow him. I watch the show. There’s been a couple of times I thought that they were going to do something with him and they didn’t,” Nash said. When asked if that meant he thought Kross wasn’t ready for a top spot, Nash clarified, “No, he’s definitely ready. You’ve [just] got so much talent there now.”

– WWE has officially announced Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s title on RAW, January 6th

