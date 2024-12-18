Athena says he’s main eventing ROH Final Battle, AEW coming to Huntsville, plus BB and Trish notes

– In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Athena revealed that she and Billie Starkz will be main eventing Final Battle.

– Happy birthday to….

Happy 49th birthday to the icon trish stratus ! pic.twitter.com/AfZjFoKsTz — AlexTopsAll2 (@AlexTopsAll2) December 18, 2024

– As reported 1st on The Big Event page, joining us for her 1st ever Big Event (Long Island), welcome back to the northeast Kathy Dingman aka B.B., Barbara Bush & Taylor Vaughn [TNA].

– AEW Brings Dynamite & Collision to Huntsville!

Catch the Huntsville, AL return of All Elite Wrestling as VBC Propst Arena hosts both AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, Jan. 29th!

Use presale code INS6AEW and get your tickets before the general public as the biggest names in AEW take over Huntsville!

The official ALL ELITE EXPERIENCE Gold VIP package is also available!

VIP Early Access: Wed., 12/18 at 10am CT

Presale: Thurs., 12/19 at 10am ET – 11:59pm CT

On Sale: Fri., 12/20 at 10am CT

