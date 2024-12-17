Raw on Netflix Kickoff party at WWE Headquarters tomorrow

WWE is opening its brand new headquarters for the public tomorrow for the Raw on Netflix Kickoff event.

The event will take place starting at 2PM ET at 707 Washington Blvd in Stamford and registrations quickly filled up, with the company not accepting new registrations.

If you previously registered, please be on the lookout for an email from tickets@universe.com as selected participants will be notified by today 3PM ET. The event will stream live on the company’s social media properties.

Scheduled to appear are WWE World Heavyweight champion Gunther, WWE Women’s World champion Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul.

