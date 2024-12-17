Possible WWE injury, Angle speaks candidly about McMahon (updated), Khan on a potential AEW/GCW relationship

– WWE NXT star Wes Lee potentially suffered a foot/ankle injury at last night’s Main Event taping, according to PWInsider.

– Kurt Angle speaks very candidly about Vince McMahon.

Update:

To everyone seeing this, I meant for it to be a joke. I don’t know why wrestle ops or whoever came up with this quote made it look serious. It was a JOKE. I actually complimented Vince on his business mind and incredible work ethic but I guess they decided to leave that out. Of… — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 17, 2024

– When asked about the potential relationship between AEW and GCW, Tony Khan stated that it “remains to be seen,” suggesting there is no formal partnership at this time. He mentioned that if Matt Cardona were to win the title, he could defend it in other promotions, hinting at some flexibility in cross-promotional opportunities.

Khan also revealed that Cardona specifically requested Chris Jericho’s recent GCW appearance to help promote their upcoming match. While acknowledging that AEW frequently shoots angles in other promotions, Khan downplayed the significance of the AEW/GCW connection and avoided elaborating further on their working relationship.

(Source: ROH Final Battle Media Call)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

