Possible WWE injury, Angle speaks candidly about McMahon (updated), Khan on a potential AEW/GCW relationship

Dec 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT star Wes Lee potentially suffered a foot/ankle injury at last night’s Main Event taping, according to PWInsider.

Kurt Angle speaks very candidly about Vince McMahon.

Update:

– When asked about the potential relationship between AEW and GCW, Tony Khan stated that it “remains to be seen,” suggesting there is no formal partnership at this time. He mentioned that if Matt Cardona were to win the title, he could defend it in other promotions, hinting at some flexibility in cross-promotional opportunities.

Khan also revealed that Cardona specifically requested Chris Jericho’s recent GCW appearance to help promote their upcoming match. While acknowledging that AEW frequently shoots angles in other promotions, Khan downplayed the significance of the AEW/GCW connection and avoided elaborating further on their working relationship.

(Source: ROH Final Battle Media Call)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Barbi Hayden

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal