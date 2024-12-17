More viewership data for SNME, double main event for ROH Final Battle, Will Ospreay note

– According to Tony Khan, during the ‘Final Battle’ media call, the two world title matches will be featured as a “double main event”.

– According to Variety, the two-hour broadcast brought in a massive 2.3 million viewers, combining 1.59 million from NBC’s live airing and an additional 700,000 who streamed it live on Peacock. The impressive ratings put WWE’s return to Saturday Night’s Main Event ahead of ABC’s NBA Cup semifinal matchup between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, which averaged 1.89 million viewers. Not bad for a show that hadn’t aired on NBC since 2008.

– Will Ospreay proposed a “gentlemen’s agreement” to avoid another draw: if there’s one minute left, they will stand in the ring and fight until one drops, Holloway-style.

Gentlemen’s agreement. If there is one minute before the time elapses. You & me stand in the middle of the ring and throw bombs till one of us drops. Holloway style. Stand & Bang. I ain’t drawing with you again. #AEWCollision https://t.co/d2w88zOjSd — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 17, 2024

