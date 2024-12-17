Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul, NXT talent headed to Spain, and Viewership for Collision
– The 12/14 episode of AEW Collision averaged 246,000 viewers; 0.09 P18-49 rating
– Conor McGregor in talks to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition.
– NXT’s Axiom will be wrestling in Spain on December 28th …
AQUÍ ESTÁ EL NOTICIÓN
La Superestrella de la @WWE y Campeón Tag Team de @WWENXT, @Axiom_WWE estará en el #Snowball30
Se tratará de la primera y única aparición de Axiom en el Wrestling español , que realizará en EXCLUSIVA justo tras lograr la segunda posición… pic.twitter.com/i8Km5cXPgR
— Tyris Wrestling (@TyrisWrestling) December 16, 2024