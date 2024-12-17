Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul, NXT talent headed to Spain, and Viewership for Collision

– The 12/14 episode of AEW Collision averaged 246,000 viewers; 0.09 P18-49 rating

– Conor McGregor in talks to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition.

– NXT’s Axiom will be wrestling in Spain on December 28th …

AQUÍ ESTÁ EL NOTICIÓN La Superestrella de la @WWE y Campeón Tag Team de @WWENXT, @Axiom_WWE estará en el #Snowball30 Se tratará de la primera y única aparición de Axiom en el Wrestling español , que realizará en EXCLUSIVA justo tras lograr la segunda posición… pic.twitter.com/i8Km5cXPgR — Tyris Wrestling (@TyrisWrestling) December 16, 2024

