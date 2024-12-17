Chelsea Green, Kamille, and Tony D’Angelo notes

– Kamille addressed criticism about her AEW run so far, acknowledging the feedback regarding her personality. She stated, “If someone says to me ‘Oh she has no personality,’ I mean to be honest, I’d agree with them up to this point because I haven’t really gotten the chance to show it.” Kamille recognized the lack of opportunity to display her character but remains aware of the perception and seems ready to prove herself when given the chance.

(Source: Covalent TV)

– Tony D’Angelo will appear in Wild Cards Season 2, which premieres January 8 on CBC and CBC Gem, and February 5 on The CW.

(Source: Variety)

– Chelsea Green challenges Rapper Cardi B to a match after winning the Women’s US Championship

