Tony D’Angelo to be a guest star on CW Network show, Meltzer on AEW vs. WCW

– NXT’s Tony D’Angelo has been cast in Season 2 of ‘WILD CARDS’ as a special guest star.

The comedic crime solving drama follows down-on-his luck cop Cole Ellis and ex con-woman Max Mitchell, who join forces to solve crimes and learn about what it means to really trust someone along the way.

D’Angelo will play ‘Jaws’, a tough, formidable and commanding mob boss and criminal mastermind.

Premiering 1/8/25 on CBC and 2/5 on the CW Network.

– Dave Meltzer via X:

Dynamite will never touch the peak of Nitro. That said, 2025 AEW will be more profitable than any year of WCW, even 1998. https://t.co/47rsN1FQsq — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 16, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

